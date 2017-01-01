Egyptian Defence Ministry appoints new army spokesperson - Daily News Egypt

The Egyptian Defence Ministry has appointed a new army spokesperson at the start of 2017. The new spokesperson was named Colonel Tamer Mahmoud El-Refaay, the army announced Sunday.

“Defence Minister Sedki Sobhi approved appointing colonel Tamer El-Refaay as the new official army spokesperson and as a successor to the former army spokesperson Mohamed Samir,” the statement read.

According to state news agency MENA, El-Refaay graduated from the Military College in 1994 and worked as an information analyst in military intelligence.