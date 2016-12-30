State Council official faces detention renewal in bribery case - Daily News Egypt

Daily News Egypt

State Council official faces detention renewal in bribery case

He was arrested with two others last week over charges of bribery

The Misdemeanours Court decided to renew the detention of State Council purchasing official Gamal El-Laban and two others for 15 days, pending state security investigations into charges of bribery, local media reported on Thursday.

The defendants are accused of receiving bribes in form of large sums of money and gold.

El-Laban was arrested from his home on 27 December after the Administrative Control Authority (ACA) searched his residence, and found EGP 24m, $4m, EUR 2m, SAR 1m, and gold accessories, as well as vehicles and real estate assets.

