Daily News Egypt

Passenger plane hijacked and diverted to Malta, reports say - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Passenger plane hijacked and diverted to Malta, reports say

An Libyan aircraft with some 118 people on board has landed in Malta after it was hijacked, local media reported. The prime minister of Malta has said he is aware of a "potential hijack situation."

Be the first to comment

Following the Russian plane crash in Sinai, fears have been reignited that Egypt’s barely-recovering tourism industry has taken another major blow – especially as the crash comes just two months after Mexican tourists were accidentally targeted and killed by the Egyptian armed forces. Photo Mayada Abu Al-Nader

A hijacked airliner on an internal flight in Libya landed in Malta on Friday, Maltese media reported.

The state-owned Afriqiyah Airways A320 jet was flying an internal route from Sebha to Tripoli carrying 118 people on board, the “Times of Malta” reported.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat wrote that he was aware of a possible hijacking situation on Twitter.

“Informed of potential hijack situation of a Libya internal flight diverted to Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by,” the tweet read.

Two hijackers appear to be on board, the Malta airport authority said.

The airport added that all emergency teams had been dispatched to the site of what it called an “unlawful interference” on the tarmac.

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2016/12/23/passenger-plane-hijacked-diverted-malta-reports-say/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View