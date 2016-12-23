Passenger plane hijacked and diverted to Malta, reports say - Daily News Egypt

A hijacked airliner on an internal flight in Libya landed in Malta on Friday, Maltese media reported.

The state-owned Afriqiyah Airways A320 jet was flying an internal route from Sebha to Tripoli carrying 118 people on board, the “Times of Malta” reported.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat wrote that he was aware of a possible hijacking situation on Twitter.

“Informed of potential hijack situation of a Libya internal flight diverted to Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by,” the tweet read.

Two hijackers appear to be on board, the Malta airport authority said.

The airport added that all emergency teams had been dispatched to the site of what it called an “unlawful interference” on the tarmac.