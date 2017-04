At least 11 people were killed and 33 injured in an explosion at Saint Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Church in Alexandria on Sunday, Ministry of Health spokesperson Khaled Megahed reported.

The explosion occurred a few minutes after the departure of Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II from the church. Media outlets reported that the head of the investigation bureau of Al-Attarin district was among the dead.

Photos by Naglaa Abu Al-Saoud