Egypt’s Al-Azhar condemns Stockholm truck attack - Daily News Egypt

The Egyptian Al-Azhar institution condemned on Friday Stockholm’s truck attack. In a statement published on its website, Al-Azhar expressed solidarity with the victims and the Swedish government, calling for international efforts to counter terrorism.

According to AFP, a hijacked truck slammed into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm. The incident was described as a terrorist attack by the Swedish prime minister.

Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven has said that at least four people died while several more suffered injuries. “The police has reinforced its presence throughout the country and in strategic locations, and they report that a person has been apprehended. The police is investigating this as a likely terrorist attack,” Löfven’s statement, published on the government’s website, read.

“An entire country is united, in mourning, anger, and resolve,” he stated, adding that “such kinds of acts will never succeed in Sweden.”

Sweden received international solidarity. UK prime minister Theresa May talked to Löfven to express her condolences for the attack that took place in Stockholm.

“She was clear that the UK stands firmly by Sweden’s side, and they agreed on the importance of working together to tackle these threats, which we all continue to face,” read an official statement published by the British government Saturday.

The US Department of State also condemned what it described as a “terrorist attack on the heart of Stockholm.” A statement released on Friday said, “attacks like this are intended to sow the seeds of fear, but in fact they only strengthen our shared resolve to combat terrorism around the world,” offering assistance to Sweden with investigations.

Moreover, the UN expressed hope that those responsible for the violence will swiftly be brought to justice.

The French government also expressed support for Sweden. French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault issued a joint statement, together with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel, on the incident, saying, “we are deeply disturbed by the fact that Sweden may have been the victim of such an act of terrorism.”

“Our neighbour’s commitment to human rights, peace, and justice is absolute. In these difficult times, we stand by our Swedish friends,” the statement said.