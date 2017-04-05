Al-Sisi meets king of Jordan on sidelines of Washington visit - Daily News Egypt

Egypt is keen on periodically consulting and coordinating with Jordan on various issues and strengthening their bilateral relations, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said to King Abdullah II of Jordan during a bilateral meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting came on the sidelines of Al-Sisi’s visit to Washington that started four days ago. The Jordanian king was also on an official visit to US president Donald Trump.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi started his discussions congratulating the Jordanian king on the success of the latest Arab Summit that took place last month in Jordan.

From his side, the Jordanian king thanked Al-Sisi for attending the Arab Summit and for his contributions. He also confirmed the importance of the Egyptian-Jordanian relations, and his country’s keenness to coordinate and consult with Egypt on all regional issues for political settlements.

The Arab Summit’s 28th session aimed at addressing and reviewing several regional conflicts.

The meeting witnessed an exchange of views on various developments in the region and efforts to advance the peace process between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

The two sides stressed the significance to continue coordinating the positions between the two countries intensively.