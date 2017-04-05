Detained activists’ lawsuits adjourned to May - Daily News Egypt

The Administrative Court postponed on Tuesday a lawsuit concerning detained activist Alaa Abdel Fattah to 23 May. The lawsuit demanded that Abdel Fattah be allowed access to books and letters.

Serving a five-year jail term, of which nearly three years have passed, Abdel Fattah has been isolated since 2015 from the outside world by being denied books and correspondence, according to the Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression, which filed the lawsuit on grounds that prison authorities were unlawfully imposing such sanctions on the prisoner.

The NGO said in a statement in March that prison regulations allow for inmates to have access to books, newspapers, and magazines.

Abdel Fattah was sentenced in February 2015 to five years in prison on protest charges in the case known as the Shura Council protests.

Moreover, the court also adjourned another lawsuit regarding detained activist Ahmed Douma to the session of 16 May, according to his wife Nourhan Hefzy.

The lawsuit challenged Douma’s detention in solitary confinement for more than three years, she stated. Douma was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 in the 2011 Cabinet Clashes case.