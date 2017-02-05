No final date set for resumption of Russian flights: Civil Aviation Ministry - Daily News Egypt

Daily News Egypt

No final date set for resumption of Russian flights: Civil Aviation Ministry

Ministry denied that the ongoing security inspection is Russia’s last 

Ministry of Tourism plans to launch a programme for domestic flights at discounted prices for Egyptians during the summer month.(AFP File Photo)

The Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation denied that the inspection currently being conducted by the Russian delegation at Cairo International airport would be the last, in preparation for flights between Russia and Egypt to resume in February, as reported by Russian news agency Sputnik.

The ministry said in a Saturday press statement that no final date was set for the resumption of flights.

The delegation is inspecting security procedures of Terminal 2 at the airport.

Among the procedures in review are fingerprint systems for airport employees and security procedures on cargos, state-media reported.

During their inspection, Russian experts had reportedly tried to sneak fake bombs into the airport three times, which were detected by security. Moreover, local media reported that the delegation handed certificates of appreciation to a security official at the airport and the head of the security department at the Civil Aviation Ministry.

