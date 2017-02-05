Shoukry agrees with UAE foreign affairs minister on political consultation mechanism between both countries - Daily News Egypt

Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, during a bilateral meeting on Saturday with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) minister of foreign affairs, agreed on a political consultation mechanism, to be held every six months between both countries to follow up on bilateral relations, according to Ahmed Abou Zaid, the ministry’s spokesperson .

During the meeting Shoukry discussed developments of the two countries’ bilateral relations and ways to develop them. He also praised Egypt’s bilateral relations with the UAE and stressed Egypt’s deep appreciation for the UAE for supporting it.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s minister asserted his keenness to strengthen his country’s relations with Egypt at various levels, stating that Egypt has good economic elements that attract investments, as the country encourages investment strategies.

Shoukry pointed out that Egypt’s relation with the UAE is a model for Arab world relations in terms of strength, durability, mutual respect, common interests, and in terms of stability and steady growth, as well as in continuous communication between the two countries’ leaders and officials.

Both officials also reviewed regional issues and agreed on further discussions to find possible solutions.

The officials concluded the meeting by discussing ways of activating joint Arab cooperation mechanisms, whereby the two ministers agreed on the importance of continuing consultation and coordination between the two countries on issues of common interest in Arab, regional, and international issues. Shoukry arrived in the UAE on Saturday as part of an official visit. Shoukry also met Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE’s armed forces, and submitted to him a message from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, that focused on praising the UAE’s efforts for Egypt.