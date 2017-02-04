MP Anwar Sadat requests colleague's presence in investigation session Sunday - Daily News Egypt

Member of parliament Mohamed Anwar Sadat will present himself to the Disciplinary Committee on Sunday for investigations, the MP’s press office said.

Sadat received a letter summoning him for questioning, but addressed the committee with a request to have a fellow parliament member attend investigations with him.

Sadat said his request for a member to attend investigations with him is based on Article 31 of the parliamentary regulations.

The article stipulates that the Disciplinary Committee should notify the MP at least seven days prior to the date scheduled for the investigation and that the MP has the right to choose a colleague member to attend the questioning with him while making his defence statement.

“Sadat further demanded that his statements during the interrogation be voice recorded and copies of the recordings and report to be available,” his office added.

Although Saturday’s statement did not specify the reason of the investigation, it is believed that the issue concerns accusations to Sadat that he had leaked a copy of a draft NGO law to foreign embassies while it was still under discussion among members of parliament.

Last November, the parliament referred Sadat to investigations for that. When asked about whether investigations with Sadat took place then, a press officer told Daily News Egypt that Sadat was only presented to the parliament’s administrative bureau, composed of the parliamentary speaker and two deputies.

The investigations follow accusations against the parliament member filed by the Ministry of Solidarity.