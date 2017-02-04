Drinking water returns to Giza following 2-day suspension  - Daily News Egypt

Giza governor Mohamed El Daly declared on Friday evening that drinking water services, which had been suspended for two days in the Giza governorate, have resumed. Moreover, he repeatedly apologised to Giza residents for the suspension, according to state-run newspaper of Al-Ahram.

Drinking water services have been cut off due technical work that was carried out for a new metro line connecting Cairo to suburbs in the Giza governorate.

The drinking water services’ suspension staged massive outrage among residents in Giza, who were unable to execute daily cleaning activities or even their personal hygiene. Some of them highlighted the slow resumption of water through social media outlets.

Meanwhile, the Giza governor said in his apology that for the sake of rapid restoration to the services, the governorate authorities asked for the help of the engineering authority affiliated to the army.

Several residents from Giza governorate told Daily News Egypt on Saturday that the suspension of drinking water services pushed them to buy mineral water which is very expensive and will not meet their needs.

“It was very hard to stay without water for two subsequent days. I personally suffered a lot in affording my personal hygiene needs, and this pushed me to move from my residence in Mohandessin to one of my relatives’ residence in the Cairo governorate,” Cairo University student Ahmed Ali, who lives in Giza, asserted to Daily News Egypt.