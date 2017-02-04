Cairo Church attack death toll increases to 29 - Daily News Egypt

Daily News Egypt

Cairo Church attack death toll increases to 29

A severely injured 14-year-old girl has succumbed to her wounds 

Abbasiya Coptic Cathedral explosion

The number of deaths from the attack that targeted the St. Peter and St Paul Church in December 2016 has risen to 29, after a 14-year-old girl named Damyana Amir who had been injured in the explosion, died in Al-Galaa military hospital, sources from the Coptic Orthodox Church told Daily News Egypt Saturday on condition of anonymity.

Amir suffered from shrapnel that had lodged into her brain during the explosion. The Coptic Orthodox Church will announce funeral arrangements in a statement, sources asserted.

The attack took place during Sunday mass on 11 December 2016. It is the deadliest attack against Copts since the bombing of the Two Saints Church in Alexandria on New Year’s Eve in 2011.

Directly following the attack, 25 people died when the suicide bomber blew himself up in the women’s section of the church. After the attack, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi revealed that one of the bodies found at the site was that of the suicide bomber.

Prosecution authorities published photos showing severed body parts allegedly belonging to the suicide bomber and a reconstructed face.

Since then, three victims in critical condition have succumbed to their wounds. Many women and children died as a result of where the bomb was detonated.

After Al-Sisi revealed the name of the alleged 22-year-old attacker, the Interior Ministry said it arrested four suspects, while two others were on the loose.

