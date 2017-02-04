Daily News Egypt

Alexandria University mourns students killed in bus crash - Daily News Egypt

Alexandria University mourns students killed in bus crash

Death toll rose to 10, more than have been 40 injured

Alexandria University bus

Alexandria University on Saturday mourned students of the Faculty of Pharmacy, who died in a Friday bus crash near Nuweiba in South Sinai. The university announced a state of emergency in its hospitals to receive injured victims.

In a statement, the university said there were eight dead and 45 injured, but state-owned media outlet Al-Ahram reported that the death toll rose to at least 10.

Rescue calls from the cities of Nuweiba and Sharm El-Sheikh stormed social media shortly after the accident, asking for blood donations for the injured.

The university said the students had been on their way to Nuweiba on a trip.

