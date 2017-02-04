NAT accepts technical proposals to carry out electrical works for train storage at Kozzika station  - Daily News Egypt

The National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) will start the fiscal space of the proposals from private companies for the electrical works on metro trains and carriages, the storage centre, and the overhaul of the workshop at Kozzika station.

According to an official at the NAT, the authority accepted technical proposals submitted by Colas Rail, Petrojet, AVIC International, and ABB. The fiscal space procedures of the two accepted proposals will begin in a few weeks.

Furthermore, the proposals of four foreign companies have qualified for implementing the first phase of the fourth line of the metro. The list includes Hitachi Somitomo, Mitsui & Co, Marubeni Corporation, and the Mitsubishi / Orascom alliance.

The NAT has previously assigned the contract for supply and installation of the automatic fair collection (FAC) of phase three of the third line to French Thales Group.

Additionally, the NAT had also assigned the contract for the implementation of rail works for the third metro line to the ETF-ORC-TSO alliance, whose bid the NAT favoured over one by French company Colas Rail.

The NAT’s plan is to implement six new metro lines by 2032, in order to link Greater Cairo with all of its suburbs.

The Greater Cairo metro serves more than 4 million passengers a day on the first line, Helwan-Marg, on the second line, Munib-Shubra, and on the completed stations of the third line.