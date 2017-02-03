Karim Abdel Gawad and Tarek Momen at the UCS Swedish Squash Open - Daily News Egypt

After the UCS Swedish Squash Open celebrated its first round, two Egyptians: Karim Abdel Gawad and Tarek Momen, made it to the quarterfinals.

At the first round Abdel Gawad defeated Malaysian Nafiizwan Adnan , with a score of 3-0 (11-8/11-4/11-9).

2017 has been a good year so far for Abdel Gawad, ranked second internationally. In January the Egyptian champion won the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions.

As for Momen, he won the first round’s match also by 3-0 (11-9/11-5/11-9) against England’s Declan James.

Egypt’s Omar Abdel Meguid did not make it to the quarterfinals after he lost to England’s Daryl Selby by 3-1 (13-11/5-11/11-2/11-8).

At the quarterfinals, which are taking place on 3 February, Abdel Gawad is playing against Australia’s Cameron Pilley; and Momen against France’s Gregory Gaultier. (One match at 7:30 pm and the other at 6:30 pm Swedish time)

Last time Abdel Gawad matched up with Pilley was at the 2017 J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions. The Egyptian champion knocked out Pillley, after the first won by 3-2 (8-11/11-4/11-6/8-11/11-9).

As for Momen, last time he met with the Gaultier, was at the 2017 J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions. The French champion , as he won by 3-1 (11-3/8-11/11-5/11-7).