Parliament examines 1st request to summon Prime Minister over economic situation - Daily News Egypt

The House of Representatives said Wednesday that it is considering the first request to question Prime Minister Sherif Ismail over the country’s economic situation and would set a date to call him in.

The request to question Ismail was presented by member of parliament Mohamed Badrawy. Parliamentary speaker Ali Abdul Aal said the request will be examined to check if it followed correct procedures, state media reported Wednesday.

Badrawy’s questions regard the economic crisis and its management by the government. On the other hand, state-owned media Al-Ahram reported that Minister of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Magdy Al-Agaty critcised the parliament member’s move and claimed that the questions were too vague and did not make specific accusations to the prime minister.

This comes as Ismail previously confirmed a possible cabinet reshuffle, but the details are yet to be made public. In Wednesday press statements, Ismail denied that the announcement would be on Thursday.