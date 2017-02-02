Fish feed factory establishment cost ⁠EGP 120m: Kamar - Daily News Egypt

Alaa Kamar, member of Koudijs Kapo Feed company’s board of directors, told Daily News Egypt that the cost of the company’s new factory at Borg El-Arab City is EGP 120m. Most of the cost was self-financed, while EGP 30m was financed by the Commercial International Bank (CIB).

He added that the new factory’s maximum production capacity is 150,000 tonnes annually, which is destined for the local market.

Kamar noted that 15% of the components are local, 85% were imported.

He believes that fish feed sales will grow during 2017 by 10-12% because of the current expansion in fish farming.

It’s worth noting that Koudijs Kapo Feed was established through an Egyptian-Dutch partnership, with a 15,000 sqm factory.

Kamar said that the poultry farming sector is being negatively affected due to the spread of infections, which has become a problem due to the process farms use to dispose of waste.