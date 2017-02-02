Bank loans increased by EGP11bn during October - Daily News Egypt

The total value of loans offered by banks increased by EGP 10.98bn during October, to record EGP 975.8bn instead of EGP 964.8bn in September.

The Central Bank of Egypt’s monthly letter showed that the government borrowed EGP 3.1bn in local and foreign currencies, which raise the value of total governmental loans to EGP 189.4bn by the end of September, compared to EGP 186.3bn a month before.

Non-governmental loans recorded EGP 786.4bn in October, compared to EGP 778.5bn in September, recording an increase of EGP 7.9bn.

However, non-governmental loans in foreign currencies decreased by EGP 1.1bn, to reach EGP 199.5bn by the end of September 2016, compared to EGP 200.6bn in September 2015.

Loans obtained by families in local and foreign currencies increased by EGP 2.65bn to record EGP 213bn in September 2016, compared to EGP 210.4bn in 2015, while loans acquired by individuals increased by EGP 2.6bn to record EGP 208bn in September 2016, compared to EGP 206bn in August 2015.