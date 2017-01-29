SME support association to host assistant minister of industry and trade  - Daily News Egypt

The Egyptian Association for Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Support will host the assistant minister of trade and industry Shereen El-Sabagh on Sunday during a series of monthly events held by the association, to discuss some of the constraints that micro enterprises and SMEs face,.

Khaled Nagaty, head of the association, said that this meeting will also address the government’s efforts to ease these obstacles, such as the establishment of an SMEs authority announced by the President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in October.

Nagaty pointed out that a number of officials in the sector will participate in the meeting, in addition to a number of members of the association and media.

In the same context, the association is scheduled to sign a cooperation protocol with the World Association for SMEs (WASME) to support SME owners in Egypt.

According to Nagaty, this cooperation targets to take advantage of the training academy of the WASME to serve the owners of these projects and those in charge of their operation.

The association’s activity has been activated in December, after its board of directors was reshuffled and new shareholders joined.

The association targets supporting SMEs and micro employers and fresh graduates in the coming period.

According to Nagaty, the association’s top objectives is to integrate the informal economy into the formal economy, train young people and fresh graduates who are interested to work in SMEs, in addition to offer management training to the owners of these projects, and technical training to their employees.