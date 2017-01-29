Beltone Financial holds Cairo Investment Conference to attract foreign investment to Egypt - Daily News Egypt

Beltone Financial Holding will host its four-day investment conference in Cairo in cooperation with Auerbach Grayson, a New-York-based international brokerage firm, on Monday.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the conference offers equity research and execution to major US institutional investors, covering over 120 promising, emerging, and developed markets under the theme “Africa’s Era, Egypt’s Moment.’’

Investor relations manager at Beltone Financial Osama Rashad told Daily News Egypt that the conference will see high-level government attendance, including members of the ministerial economic group to present the developments of the economic reform programme, which is currently being implemented by the state.

He added that government attendance conveys a message of confidence to investment fund managers regarding the recent economic developments in Egypt and the latest updates with the implementation of the economic reform programme, especially after floating the Egyptian pound, restructuring fuel subsidies, signing the loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and offering $4bn worth of international bonds on global markets last week.

“The conference entails over 250 one-on-one meetings over two days between the heads of Egyptian and African companies and investors, with around 30 Egyptian, Kenyan, Nigerian, and South African companies slated to attend, in addition to around 50 local, regional, and international investors and investment funds with over $ 4tn in assets under management (AUM),” the statement read. “The event aims to attract foreign investment to the Egyptian market and to clarify to investors the current and future outlook for the Egyptian economy.”

“One of the most important factors that led us to organise this conference is our strong belief that sovereign funds, investors, and regional and global institutions need to directly hear the plans and visions of senior Egyptian officials and the heads and senior executives of Egyptian companies regarding the Egyptian economy during the coming period,” the statement added.