HDB raises number of branches to 71, opens in El Tor - Daily News Egypt

The Housing and Development Bank, HDB

The Housing and Development Bank (HDB) has increased the number of its branches to 71, after opening a new branch in El Tor.

Fathy El-Sebai, chairperson of the HDB, inaugurated the new branch in El Tor last week. This would be the fifth branch in South Sinai, along with three branches in Sharm El-Sheikh in Hadaba, Naama Bay, and Nabaq, as well as a branch in Dahab.

El-Sebai said that expanding through increasing branches aims to deliver the banking products to all clients across the country.

He added that the bank intends to continue its expansion strategy to reach 100 branches by the end of 2018 to achieve geographical spread and access more clients to provide the best banking services in Egypt using the latest technologies available.

Topics: HDB the Housing and Development Bank

