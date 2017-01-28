Agriculture Ministry to offer 52 land plots at auction - Daily News Egypt

The Ministry of Agriculture announced offering 52 land plots for residential buildings in different areas in Giza up for sale in a public auction organised by the General Authority for Governmental Services for the benefit of the Agrarian Reform Authority. The auction is set to take place at the authority’s headquarters on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a press release that it decided to sell 47 land plots on King Faisal main street and El-Omda street in Talbiya. Areas of the land plots vary between 200 and 700 sqm. The insurance was set at EGP 500,000 per plot.

The Agrarian Reform Authority is also set to sell four plots in Kom Al-Akhdar area, where each plot is 862 sqm, in addition to a plot in Gheit El-Kebly in Al-Haram of 687.5 sqm. Each of these plots is up for auction with insurance of EGP 20,000.

The board of directors of the Agrarian Reform Authority, chaired by Minister of Agriculture Essam Fayed, agreed to announce land auctions in all governorates, stipulated they are not being disputed, in coordination with the General Authority for Governmental Services and the committee to recover looted state lands.