3 Egyptians qualify for Motor City Squash Open's quarterfinals  - Daily News Egypt

Omar Mosaad, Ali Farag, and Marwan El-Shorbagy were the Egyptian squash champions who qualified to the 2017 Suburban Collection Motor City Open. The championship started on 27 January and will end on 30 January in Detroit, US.

A big shock was Egypt’s Mohamed El-Shorbagy, ranked first internationally and seeded number one, exiting the tournament in the first round. Mohamed lost to Mexico’s César Salazar, ranked 26th internationally, by 3-1 (11-2/13-11/6-11/12-10). Mohamed has won this championship twice, once in 2014, and the other in 2011.

Another Egyptian who could not make it to the quarterfinals was Zahed Mohamed, who played against Colombia’s Miguel Ángel Rodríguez. The Colombian player won the first game by 13-11. Although Zahed was leading the following two games, by 11-9 and 13-11 respectively, he retired after 94 minutes. The Egyptian player said that he could not complete the match as he got cramps. The match ended 3-2 (11-13/11-9/13-11/8-9) in Rodríguez’s favour.

Mosaad qualified for the quarterfinals after he won against Qatar’s Abdulla Al-Tamimi in the first round. The match started by Al-Tamimi winning the first game 14-12. Mosaad turned the table, winning the following three games 11-2, 11-3, and 11-9, respectively, and bringing the match’s result to 3-1 against his rival.

Farag defeated France’s Grégoire Marche in the first round by 3-0 (12-10/11-6/11-7). Farag is the most recent champion of this tournament as he won the Suburban Collection Motor City Open in 2016.

In the first round, Marwan won against Malaysia’s Ivan Yuen by 3-0. In the first game, the Malaysian player lost by 11-8. Yuen seemed to be less active in the following two games, as he lost each game by 11-3.

The quarterfinals will take place on Saturday. Mosaad will play against Australia’s Ryan Cuskelly; Farag against Rodríguez; Marwan against Peru’s Diego Elías; and Salazar against South Africa’s Stephen Coppinger.