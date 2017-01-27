Shoukry meets Algerian foreign minister on sidelines of African Union Summit  - Daily News Egypt

Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry met with Algerian foreign minister Ramtane Lamamra on the sidelines of the 28th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, state media reported.

During the meeting, both officials discussed a number of topics of mutual interest and regional issues, particularly the situation in Libya.

They also discussed the scheduled election for the African Union Commission.

The Algerian minister reviewed Egypt’s efforts to settle the situation in Libya, especially the preparation of the trilateral summit that included Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria.

He also referred to Egypt’s efforts to organise a meeting in Cairo for high-ranking Libyan leaders.

The minister concluded his statements by stressing the importance of the neighbouring countries’ participation in discussions on Libya’s situation.