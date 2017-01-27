Daily News Egypt

Shoukry meets Algerian foreign minister on sidelines of African Union Summit  - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Shoukry meets Algerian foreign minister on sidelines of African Union Summit 

The meeting included discussions on Libya

Be the first to comment

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shourky has arrived in New York City to participate in an international summit on Syria on Friday, according to a foreign-ministry statement.

Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry met with Algerian foreign minister Ramtane Lamamra on the sidelines of the 28th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, state media reported.

During the meeting, both officials discussed a number of topics of mutual interest and regional issues, particularly the situation in Libya.

They also discussed the scheduled election for the African Union Commission.

The Algerian minister reviewed Egypt’s efforts to settle the situation in Libya, especially the preparation of the trilateral summit that included Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria.

He also referred to Egypt’s efforts to organise a meeting in Cairo for high-ranking Libyan leaders.

The minister concluded his statements by stressing the importance of the neighbouring countries’ participation in discussions on Libya’s situation.

Topics: 28th African Union Summit libya

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/27/shoukry-meets-algerian-foreign-minister-sidelines-african-union-summit/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View