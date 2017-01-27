Hong Kong's players are champions of Malaysian Squash Tour - Daily News Egypt

Hong Kong’s champions Chi Him Wong and Tong Tsz-Wing won the 2017 Malaysian Squash Tour VIII, which took place in Malaysia on 24-27 January.

The men’s final was between Wong and England’s Chris Fuller. The match started by Wong winning the first game by 11-2. Fuller turned the table winning the following two games by 11-7 and 11-4, respectively. Wong became active and won the following two games by 11-1 and 11-4, respectively. The match ended 3-2 in Wong’s favour.

Syed Azlan Amjad and Umair Zaman were the two Qatari players who played in the men’s competition.

Both exited the tournament in the first round. Amjad lost to Malaysian Marcus Sim Wei Jie, by 3-0 (11-8/11-2/11-8). Zaman on the other hand lost to England’s Chris Fuller by 3-0 (11-2/11-3/11-7).

Moving to the women’s competition, Wing won the final against Malaysia’s Andrea Lee by 3-1 (11-4/3-11/11-3/11-8).

Aside from the final match, Wing did not lose a single game throughout the whole championship.

In the semifinals, she defeated her compatriot Vanessa Chu by 3-0 (12-10/11-6/11-6). She defeated Malaysia’s Nazihan Hanis by 3-0 (11-8/11-8/11-8) in the quarterfinals. In the first round and with a score of 3-0 (11-5/11-8/11-4), she also won against Malaysian Noor Shadira.