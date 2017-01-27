Daily News Egypt

Egypt hopes to snatch bronze at World Military Football Cup - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Egypt hopes to snatch bronze at World Military Football Cup

Final match between Oman and Qatar to take place on Saturday

Be the first to comment

16343541_10158114718310322_1952433003_n

Egypt will play against Syria at the World Military Football Cup on Saturday, in a match determining the winner of the bronze medal.

The semifinal matches took place on Thursday as Egypt played against Oman and Syria against Qatar.

Egypt drew with Oman with a score of 2-2. Oman managed to win through penalty shots (4-1), bringing the match’s total score to 6-3 in its favour.

Syria also drew with Qatar with a score of 2-2. Qatar managed to snatch the victory thanks to winning the penalty shots (4-2), bringing the match’s final score to 6-4 in its favour.

The final match between Qatar and Oman will be held on Saturday.

Mohamed Omar is the coach of the Egyptian team. Egypt won this championship five times, two of which were under the directives of Omar.

Topics: World Military Football Cup

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/27/egyptian-team-hopes-snatch-bronze-world-military-football-cup/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View