Egypt hopes to snatch bronze at World Military Football Cup - Daily News Egypt

Egypt will play against Syria at the World Military Football Cup on Saturday, in a match determining the winner of the bronze medal.

The semifinal matches took place on Thursday as Egypt played against Oman and Syria against Qatar.

Egypt drew with Oman with a score of 2-2. Oman managed to win through penalty shots (4-1), bringing the match’s total score to 6-3 in its favour.

Syria also drew with Qatar with a score of 2-2. Qatar managed to snatch the victory thanks to winning the penalty shots (4-2), bringing the match’s final score to 6-4 in its favour.

The final match between Qatar and Oman will be held on Saturday.

Mohamed Omar is the coach of the Egyptian team. Egypt won this championship five times, two of which were under the directives of Omar.