Egypt participates in International Championship for Orienteering - Daily News Egypt

The Egyptian military orienteering team is preparing to take part in Egypt’s International Championship for Orienteering, which will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh on 2-6 February.

Twenty countries announced their participation in the championship, including the United Arab Emirates.

On this occasion and under the supervision of Tamer Mohana, president of the Egyptian Orienteering Federation, the Egyptian military team is in a closed training camp.

The Egyptian military team is divided into two groups, of which one is for disabled participants. This group includes Ahmed Naguib, Hassan Mohamed, and Mohamed Halawa. The other group includes Mohamed Abdel Baky, Mohamed Omar Albaesy, Karim Shoaib, Safwat Mohamed, and Abdel Hady Galal.