Daily News Egypt

Egypt participates in International Championship for Orienteering - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Egypt participates in International Championship for Orienteering

Twenty countries announced their participation in the championship

Be the first to comment

16358340_1268508213227861_1663040362_n

The Egyptian military orienteering team is preparing to take part in Egypt’s International Championship for Orienteering, which will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh on 2-6 February.

Twenty countries announced their participation in the championship, including the United Arab Emirates.

On this occasion and under the supervision of Tamer Mohana, president of the Egyptian Orienteering Federation, the Egyptian military team is in a closed training camp.

The Egyptian military team is divided into two groups, of which one is for disabled participants. This group includes Ahmed Naguib, Hassan Mohamed, and Mohamed Halawa. The other group includes Mohamed Abdel Baky, Mohamed Omar Albaesy, Karim Shoaib, Safwat Mohamed, and Abdel Hady Galal.

Topics: International Championship for Orienteering

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/27/egypt-participates-international-championship-orienteering/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View