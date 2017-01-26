Al-Dostour Party designates Khaled Dawoud as new president - Daily News Egypt

Al-Dostour Party announced a comeback of the party on Wednesday, after the party’s leadership and administration have been suspended for several months with new elections unable to take place.

The party named Khaled Dawoud as its new president and Tarek Sharaf as secretary general.

The party did not have a president since former leader Hala Shukrallah completed her term and decided not to continue. Shukrallah was elected as party president succeeding Mohamed ElBaradei and was the first Coptic woman to head a political party in Egypt.