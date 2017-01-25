Shoukry meets Tunisian president, delivers message from Al-Sisi - Daily News Egypt

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met on Wednesday with Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi, as the former delivered a message to Essebsi from Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi that included bilateral relations between Egypt and Tunisia.

In his message, Al-Sisi told Essebsi that he is looking forward to more cooperation and coordination between the two countries concerning regional issues, particularly Libya and countering terrorism.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, official spokesperson Ahmed Abou Zaid said that Essebsi praised during the meeting the Egyptian efforts to protect the interests of the Arab world. Essebsi also added that he is confident that Egypt is in safe hands.

The talks between Shoukry and Essebsi touched upon the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East and the role of Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria in helping Libya reach an inclusive political solution to overcome its current conflict. Essebsi suggested that the three countries hold a tripartite summit to discuss means of helping Libya and the Libyan people.

Shoukry also met on Tuesday with the speaker of Tunisian parliament Mohamed Al-Nasser and his Tunisian counterpart Khemaies Jhinaoui. Shoukry discussed means of fostering ties between Egypt and Tunisia during his meetings with the Tunisian officials.