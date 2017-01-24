Nissan New Sunny sells 11,100 cars for EGP 1.8bn - Daily News Egypt

Nissan New Sunny maintained its lead of the sales of Japanese cars in Egypt, achieving sales of EGP 1.8bn between January and February 2016, recording more than 11,100 sold cars, making it one of the most popular Japanese cars in Egypt.

Mitsubishi Lancer achieved sales estimated at EGP 1.5bn during the same period, occupying the second place with 6,580 cars, followed by Nissan Sentra in third place with EGP 878m and 4,295 cars.

Toyota Corolla came fourth with 3,824 cars worth EGP 625.6m.

The Japanese brand had achieved sales of EGP 10.4bn during the first 11 months of 2015 out of the total passenger car sales in Egypt estimated at EGP 30.6bn, acquiring 34% of the market share, recording 50,400 sold units out of a total of 179,000 cars.

