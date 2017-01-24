E-Planet launches its first English learning smartphone application - Daily News Egypt

E-Planet Educational Services, an international organisation created by a team of education experts, has launched a new smartphone application named “E-planet English Courses” in January 2017.

The new application attempts to facilitate communication between students and their English-language school, besides providing other educational services.

“Through the app, learners can message their course provider at the touch of a button, as well as chat to fellow E-planet students,” said Chris Michail, a member of the company’s development department.

“However we discovered that the app could offer a lot more than this. We came up with the idea of helping thousands of learners to improve their language skills through a smartphone or tablet. Thus, we decided to turn the app into a hi-tech ‘teacher’ that you can carry in your pocket,” added Michail.

Michail said that creating the application took two years in order to provide educational courses, materials, and organisational tools to teach the English language.

The statement added that learners could access a wealth of information related to their courses, such as announcements, tests, and homework scores, payments, course times and dates, progress, and lessons attended.

Michail said that the app gives access to a phonemic chart through which learners can listen to the most common English recordings, record their voice, and receive a score for pronunciation.

“They can also read and listen to a list of irregular verbs, pronounced by a native speaker. Voice recognition technology is used here, too, to test pronunciation,” he noted.

The company said in its statement that the app provides access to essential materials from the students’ current course. As long as they have an internet connection, they can read an interactive course book and watch educational videos, Michail said.

“They will also be able to use a dictionary, revise vocabulary and grammar, as well as listen to dialogues by native speakers,” according to the statement.

Maher Michail, CEO of E-Planet Educational Services, told Daily News Egypt that “E-planet English Courses” is the company’s first application. “The company provides its services through 50 schools around Egypt and in another four countries, reaching a total of 120,000 students. Developing this application shows the dedication we have to help each and every one of our students on their language-learning journey” he stated.

The app is free for current students and in a few months time, the company will provide the app for free to anyone in order to attract English learners in Egypt and around the world.

Maher added that with such a large number of students using their services the company depended on its experts to create the application’s system and its content.