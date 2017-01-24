Investment, international cooperation, social solidarity, expatriate affairs ministers to participate in EGYPS 2017 Women in Energy Conference - Daily News Egypt

Cairo is set to host the EGYPS Women in Energy Conference on Thursday, on the third day of the Egypt Petroleum Show, which opens 14-16 February 2017 at the Cairo International Convention Centre, as part of the announcement that 2017 is the year of women and under the high patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Claire Pallen, conference director at DMG events and EGYPS 2017, stressed the importance of the Women in Energy Conference.

She noted that the conference will incorporate a wide array of participation from the Egyptian government, headed by Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum; Ghada Waly, Minister of Social Solidarity; Sahar Nasr, Minister of International Cooperation; Dalia Khorshid, Minister of Investment; and Nabila Makram, Minister of Expatriate Affairs.

Pallen also announced Amira El-Mazni, vice chairperson of gas regulatory affairs at the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co., as ambassador of the conference.

She said that the conference will encompass eight sessions to discuss the contribution of women in the energy sector, with the aim of motivating more female participation to close gender disparity within the industry.

Dalia Khorshid, Minister of Investment, praised EGYPS 2017’s efforts on holding a dedicated conference that sheds light on the field of women empowerment and advancement, noting that women have been playing a vital role throughout Egypt’s history.