Interior Ministry celebrates 65th National Police Day - Daily News Egypt

The Ministry of Interior commemorated the 65th National Police Day at the Police Academy on Tuesday.

Minister of Interior Magdy Abdel Ghaffar gave a speech in which he stressed the cooperation between the police and the army to counter terrorism.

He asserted that the ministry seeks to improve its performance through technological development and more personnel training in order to provide the public with better security services and protect human rights.

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi attended the ceremony and honoured police officers who were killed by militants.

Al-Sisi gave a speech Tuesday at the Police Academy on the eve of National Police Day on 25 January. “The 65th commemoration of the police day reminds us of the sacrifices they have made for the country,” Al-Sisi stated, praising security efforts against terrorism.

25 January, the National Police Day, is also the anniversary of the 25 January Revolution which toppled former president Hosni Mubarak.