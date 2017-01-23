Daily News Egypt

Tunisian authorities agree to speed up trial of Egyptian fishermen - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Tunisian authorities agree to speed up trial of Egyptian fishermen

A trial session scheduled for February will take place on 26 January

Be the first to comment

With pressures on local fish stocks increasing, some Egyptian fisherman are venturing out into the territorial waters of other countries Laurence Underhill / DNE

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that it was able to convince Tunisian authorities to speed up a trial for detained Egyptian fishermen. The trial session was initially scheduled to take place on 16 February but has been rescheduled to 26 January.

The fishermen are accused of illegally fishing in Tunisian regional waters, the ministry’s spokesperson said.

Two Egyptian fishing boats with a total of 19 fishermen were detained in October 2016 near Sfax port.

According to the ministry on Sunday, only three fishermen are still detained in Tunisia.

Topics: Egypt fishermen Tunisia

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/23/tunisian-authorities-agree-speed-trial-egyptian-fishermen/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View