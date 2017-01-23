Original founder of Daily News Egypt dies  - Daily News Egypt

Known for his passion for exploring the unknown and his ambition to leave an affluent legacy by enriching people’s lives was his life-long dream, young businessperson Reda Garghour closed his eyes for the last time on Friday in a skiing accident.

The 47-year-old Canadian-Lebanese businessperson was a partner and one of the founders of Daily News Egypt, previously published as The Daily Star.

Garghour passed away due to an avalanche in the French Alps while he was practicing his favourite hobby of skiing with his friend, according to Lebanese local media portals.

Reda is the son of Tawfiq Garghour, a prominent Lebanese businessperson who runs Mercedes-Benz car dealerships across Lebanon.

Garghour’s family and friends paid tribute to him by expressing their loss and sorrow over social media.

“Rest in Peace my beautiful brother. I miss you. You are with the angels now. Always happy. Love always,” Karim Garghour stated in a Facebook post.