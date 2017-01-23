Egypt’s Kanzy El-Defrawy wins 2017 Corporate Service Company Delaware Squash Women’s Open  - Daily News Egypt

Egypt’s squash champion Kanzy El-Defrawy won the final of the 2017 Corporate Service Company Delaware Women’s Open. This is El-Defrawy’s seventh Professional Squash Association title.

The championship took place in Wilmington, US, and started on 19 January.

On 22 January, the final match was held. It lasted for more than 40 minutes. El-Defrawy defeated Australia’s Sarah Cardwell, without losing a single game, and the result was 3-0 (11-8/11-9/11-8).

Throughout the matches of the championship, El-Defrawy only lost one game. This happened in the semifinals, when she met Canada’s Samantha Cornett. El-Defrawy defeated Cornett by 3-1 (11-6/12-10/11-13/11-5).

At the quarterfinals El-Defrawy won against France’s Chloe Mesic by 3-0 (11-2/11-1/11-4). El-Defrawy also defeated France’s Enora Villard by 3-0 (12-10/11-3/11-7) in the first round.

Winning this championship is a consolation prize for El-Defrawy, as she did not manage to qualify for the 2017 J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions, after losing to US’ Olivia Blatchford, by 3-2 (11-9/2-11/11-8/7-11/11-6), in the qualifying round.

One of El-Defrawy’s most recent victories was winning the 2016 Amman Squash Open in November, and the 2016 Livestuff Open in December.