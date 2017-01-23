Coptic Church commemorates 40 days after attack on St. Peter and St. Paul Church - Daily News Egypt

Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria commemorated the 40th day that passed since 28 people were killed in an attack that targeted the St. Peter and St. Paul Church in December 2016.

On the memorial day, Pope Tawadros II delivered a speech at the place of the attack during a sermon held on Monday morning, according to state-run newspaper Akhbar Al-Youm.

“We deeply thank all Egyptians who expressed condolences and also officials, on top which comes President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and all ministries. Moreover, we thank all foreign officials and ambassadors who also came to mourn the victims of the attack that targeted all Egyptians,” said Pope Tawadros II.

Recently, the number of people killed by the attack on the St. Peter and St. Paul Church reached 28 after a 60-year-old woman died due to her injuries, according to a statement published by the spokesperson of the Coptic Orthodox Church.

The attack took place during Sunday mass on 11 December. It was the deadliest attack against Copts since the attack on the Two Saints Church in Alexandria on New Year’s Eve in 2017.

Twenty-five people died when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the women’s section of the St. Peter and St. Paul Church. After the attack, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi revealed that one of the bodies found at the site was that of the suicide bomber. Prosecution authorities published photos showing severed body parts allegedly belonging to the suicide bomber and a reconstructed face.

Since then, three victims in critical condition have succumbed to their wounds. Many women and children died as a result of where the explosives detonated. Last week, 10-year-old Maggie Moamen died as a result of lung lacerations and fragments of the explosives lodged in her brain.

After Al-Sisi revealed the name of the alleged 22-year-old attacker, the Interior Ministry said it arrested four suspects, while two others were on the loose.