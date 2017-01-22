Daily News Egypt

Press Syndicate's Freedom Committee condemns referral of 2 journalists to criminal court - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Press Syndicate’s Freedom Committee condemns referral of 2 journalists to criminal court

The committee said in its statement that chasing journalists through Al-Azhar should be opposed

Be the first to comment

Press Syndicateby nada amr

The Freedoms Committee of the Press Syndicate issued a statement on Saturday, in which it condemned the referral of editor-in-chief and deputy of privately-owned Al-Watan newspaper Mahmoud Mosallam and Ahmed Al-Khateeb to the criminal court on charges of insulting Al-Azhar.

In a statement, the committee said the two journalists were directly referred to court without investigations. The Freedoms Committee denounced the act of chasing journalists through Al-Azhar, Egypt’s biggest religious institution, as it indicates the formation of a religious state that we should all oppose.

The committee added that criticising any journalistic pieces should be done through legal means which include stating the other opinions in response, and that’s what is usually done in civilian states that we aim to be like. However, no institution, no matter how big it is, can escape criticism as long as the boundaries and ethics are maintained.

The statement further condemned chasing journalists and the attempts to terrorise them to impose restrictions on their work.

 

Topics: freedoms committee press syndicate

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/22/press-syndicates-freedom-committee-condemns-referral-2-journalists-criminal-court/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View