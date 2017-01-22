Leaking personal recordings is unethical, unconstitutional: Press Syndicate’s Freedom Committee  - Daily News Egypt

The Press Syndicate’s Freedoms Committee announced in a statement on Saturday that leaking personal recordings of citizens and publishing them in media outlets is unconstitutional and illegal.

The statement continued by saying that this is an explicit violation to the personal lives of people, which is not only a criminal act but also a clear violation of the ethics of journalism. It added that journalists are competing to be the first who leak these personal recordings, which is a clear sign on the deterioration of the profession.

“It is unconstitutional and all the providers of these leaked materials should be held accountable,” the statement read. “The main target of protection rules in journalism ethics around the world is protecting citizens; however, media figures are now hiding behind the powerful institutions they are working for to escape any repercussions of their unconstitutional acts,” the statement read.

It added that the absence of any repercussions for these crimes will further encourage media figures to commit such violations. It also violates the pleas by officials who constantly call for adhering to media ethics.

The Freedoms Committee issued the statement following the leaks published by TV host Ahmed Moussa, in which he leaked personal recording of former vice president for foreign affairs Mohamed ElBaradei.