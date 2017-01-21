Member of 'Sinai Province', Ismailia Future prison escapee recaptured - Daily News Egypt

Security forces in Ismailia governorate succeeded on Friday to arrest a member of Islamic State (IS)-affiliated group “Sinai Province” who escaped from the Ismailia Future prison in a jailbreak in October 2016.

The 48-year-old fugitive prisoner named Ahmed Sheta was arrested by security forces at his sister’s home in a nearby area to the city of Fayed, Ismailia governorate, state-run Al-Ahram reported.

Sheta, who is also a weapons dealer, had been imprisoned over accusations of being a member in “Sinai Province” and smuggling weapons in North Sinai to target army and police personnel based there.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested fugitive was hiding in several places in Egypt and Libya. After arresting him, the prosecution decided to put him in remand for four days.

The Ministry of Interior reported in October that six inmates had fled Ismailia Future prison and engaged in riots and an exchange of fire with police during their escape.

A civilian and an officer were killed during the clashes, which were reported to have lasted for six hours. The civilian, Ahmed Rizk, was said to “have been passing by during the incident” while the officer, a major named Mohamed Al-Husseini, was killed as he chased the inmates. A conscript was also injured in the process.