Al-Sisi meets with top security, government officials - Daily News Egypt

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held a meeting on Thursday evening with top officials in the Egyptian cabinet, the armed forces, and the security directorate to review security conditions in Egypt and to discuss border security as well as price regulation.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, the governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Tarek Amer, Minister of Defence Sedki Sobhi, Minister of Interior Magdy Abdel Ghaffar, the head of Egypt’s intelligence directorate (Al-Mukhabarat), and the head of the military intelligence directorate, according to a statement issued by the presidency on Thursday.

Al-Sisi reviewed the security situation in Egypt and efforts to secure main borders and passages leading in and out of the country. The president also stressed the importance of increasing the number and efficiency of government-owned shopping centres all over the country.

The statement also mentioned that the meeting touched on the most recent economic decisions, and possible ways to strike a balance between measures to limit consumption and spending, and ensuring policies to ease price hikes on citizens.