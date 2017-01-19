We repatriate Air France’s money in return for bearing foreign exchange gap: regional director - Daily News Egypt

Air France obtained an approval to repatriate its money in Egyptian banks on condition of bearing the foreign exchange rate gap.

Cees Ursem, country manager for Egypt of Airfrance-KLM, told Daily News Egypt in an interview that the Egyptian pound’s flotation decision benefits the local economy; however, its impact on foreign companies’ returns that transfer their funds abroad is negative.

How do you see the Egyptian pound’s flotation decision? Did it affect the company’s profits?

The pound’s flotation decision by the Egyptian government benefit the local economy as it attracts foreign investment; nevertheless, it negatively impacts foreign companies already operating in Egypt. The decision increased the US dollar exchange price to more than 50%.

Can the company currently repatriate its money?

We finally obtained an approval to repatriate our money, but the company is unable to repatriate the full amount of its money in banks. Only small amounts of money are repatriated.

The company, nevertheless, welcomed the approval, and considers the approval an important step.

How did the decision impact the company’s money in Egyptian banks? Who will bear the foreign exchange rate gap—the company or banks?

The company’s profits were significantly affected after the pound’s flotation, and Air France will bear the foreign exchange rate gap before and after the pound’s flotation.

However, this decision will negatively affect corporate earnings, as the difference led to a decline in the pound’s value against the dollar by 50%.

What is the size of Air France’s fleet in the local and international markets?

The company’s fleet includes six Boeing 787 aircrafts in the local market, while the company’s fleets in the international market include 106 long-haul planes and 123 medium-haul planes.

What are the latest updates introduced by the company to the local market?

The company began to update its fleet to Boeing 787, which is distinguished through different features, such as 30 seats for businessmen class, 21 for business, and 225 for economic, WiFi, a windows ratio of roughly 30%, reduced fuel consumption by 20%, compared to the previous models, and reduced CO 2 and noise emissions by 20%.

Air France has trained its cabin crew in collaboration with Institut Paul Bocuse to increase security in the markets where new models are operating. The company’s top priority is to provide security to its customers.

The company will continue to offer more services to the local market, because it considers it one of the most important markets.

How much did it cost the company to update its fleet with the new Boeing 787 model?

We actually cannot disclose the cost; however, it was very high.

How many Egyptian passengers travel with Air France annually? What is the targeted number in the current year?

The company prefers to conceal the number of its passengers in any country in the world, because that is one of the greatest reasons behind the elimination of competition between it and other airlines. The number of passengers travelling with Air France is growing.

Does the company intend to increase its flights to Egypt in the coming period?

Air France will not increase the number of flights to Egypt following the cessation of Dutch Airways flights this year, especially as they run six weekly flights.

The company organises flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, according to the new fleet’s agenda. The plane leaves Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris at 2:30pm and arrives in Cairo at 8pm, then takes off from Cairo International airport at 1:35am to reach Charles de Gaulle at 5:30am.

Does the company plan to fly to various destinations such as Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheikh, Luxor, and Aswan in the coming period?

The company does not intend to fly to other tourist destinations because they are covered by charter aircraft tour operators, which means there is currently no need to fly to them on a regular basis.

What is the size of the company’s investments in the Egyptian market?

The company’s investments in the local market are extremely huge, especially after the recent updates to the old fleet; however, we are not allowed to disclose numbers as per the administration’s regulations.

How many offices does the company operate in the local market?

We operate three offices in the local market at Cairo Festival City, Cairo International airport, and Alexandria airport, and we are not planning to open new offices in the coming year.

What is the rate of online booking in comparison to total reservations?

The rate of online reservations increases in parallel with the number of internet visitors, but we cannot currently advertise the specific ratio.

In how many countries does the company operate and does the company target other markets?

Air France-KLM operates 2,200 flights per day, and enables its customers to travel to 320 destinations in 114 countries around the world, making it a leading company for flights going outside Europe.