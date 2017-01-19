'Red Sea islands' protesters granted release on bail - Daily News Egypt

Twelve demonstrators previously detained for protesting against the Egyptian-Saudi maritime demarcation deal were released from custody Wednesday, according to rights lawyers and the Socialist Popular Alliance Party (SPAP).

Their release is conditioned by a fine of EGP 20,000 each, reported the Egyptian Front to Defend Protesters, which until Wednesday said that the prosecution authority had not filed an appeal against the release order.

Protesters were arrested on 2 January near the Press Syndicate for refusing the demarcation deal that would result in the submission of the two Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir, long under Egyptian sovereignty, to Saudi Arabia. On 16 January, the High Administrative Court issued a final verdict in favour of annulling the agreement.