Daily News Egypt

'Red Sea islands' protesters granted release on bail - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




‘Red Sea islands’ protesters granted release on bail

Group of 12 was arrested earlier in January

Be the first to comment

islands protests

Twelve demonstrators previously detained for protesting against the Egyptian-Saudi maritime demarcation deal were released from custody Wednesday, according to rights lawyers and the Socialist Popular Alliance Party (SPAP).

Their release is conditioned by a fine of EGP 20,000 each, reported the Egyptian Front to Defend Protesters, which until Wednesday said that the prosecution authority had not filed an appeal against the release order.

Protesters were arrested on 2 January near the Press Syndicate for refusing the demarcation deal that would result in the submission of the two Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir, long under Egyptian sovereignty, to Saudi Arabia. On 16 January, the High Administrative Court issued a final verdict in favour of annulling the agreement.

Topics: Protest law Red Sea islands Sanafir Tiran

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/19/red-sea-islands-protests-granted-release-bail/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View