Lincoln, Nixon, Kennedy and the rest: US presidents in film - Daily News Egypt

To some people, the election of Donald Trump as 45th president of the United States may seem like the plot of a bad movie. But Hollywood has long been interested in the lives of US presidents. DW presents a look back.The clock is ticking: How long until the first movie featuring business mogul Donald Trump as president hits theaters?

Two films about outgoing President Barack Obama – “Barry” and “Southside With You” – were already released last year. His predecessors George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan also appeared as film subjects during their time in office.

It’s not as if there’s a lack of material for screenwriters and directors when it come to the 45th president of the United States. Trump doesn’t bring a political background to the White House, but a life full of exploits and outrageous anecdotes.

Those films are in the future. First, let’s take a look back at the American presidents who have already appeared on the silver screen.