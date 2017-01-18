The sweet aroma of one of Cairo’s coffee vendors  - Daily News Egypt



























For ages, coffee addicts in Egypt couldn’t find a place that could compete with Al-Ghoreya coffee vendor when it came to the taste, spirit, and price of Turkish coffee. Just a few steps away from the timeworn cosy little shop, visitors smell the rich scent of roasted coffee beans which invades the neighbourhood with its strong aroma.

Located in Al-Ghoreya neighbourhood, close to Al-Hussein and the legacy of Fatimid Cairo, the place is considered one of the oldest coffee vendors in Egypt. When it started its business back in 1830, it was the very first in Cairo. Since then, it has become a stop for coffee lovers over the years, since it offers high quality coffee at reasonable prices.

Nowadays, Al-Ghoreya coffee vendor takes its visitors back in time to the golden era; with the vintage decorations, songs of Om-Kolthoum and Abdel-Wahab, and pictures of Egypt’s most famous figures and elites while having their coffee at the place.

The place has its own coffee bean roaster, where it roasts beans to three stages: light, brown, and dark coffee.

It originally produced only Turkish coffee beans, before it developed and started producing several types of beans for different tastes, including chocolate, hazelnut, and vanilla flavours.

All photos taken by Mohammed Omar