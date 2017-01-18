Al-Sisi inaugurates Museum of Islamic Art after renovation  - Daily News Egypt

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi inaugurated on Wednesday morning the development work of the Museum of Islamic Art located in Bab Al-Khalq suburb of Cairo. The inauguration came following renovation that was carried out to the museum following an explosion that targeted the nearby Cairo Security Directorate in 2014, state-run newspaper Al-Ahram reported.

During the inauguration activities, Al-Sisi inspected the inside of the museum with the head of the museum Ahmed El-Shobki, who gave the president a tour of the museum.

The inauguration, which was broadcasted on state-run television, was attended by the Minister of International Cooperation Sahar Nasr and the Minister of Antiquities Khalid Anany.

The renovation was carried out because of the extensive damage done to the museum after a massive explosion targeted the nearby Cairo Security Directorate on 24 of January 2014. The explosion killed four people and injured 76 others, according to statistics published by the Health Ministry at that time.

Following the attack, the Islamic State (IS)-affiliated group “Sinai Province”, previously known as “Ansar Beit Al-Maqdis” claimed responsibility for the attack in an audio recording.