Military Production Ministry signs 5 protocols with local organisations to encourage local manufacturing - Daily News Egypt

The Ministry of Military Production signed on Wednesday five cooperation protocols with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, as well as a number of scientific institutions, and technical training centres in the engineering faculties of Cairo and Ain Shams universities, with the aim of encouraging local manufacturing.

Minister of Military Production Mohamed Al-Assar signed a cooperation protocol with the Minister of Higher Education Ashraf El-Shihy.

This protocol aims to benefit from the technical and technological components of the Ministry of Military Production in heavy and medium industries, as well as its scientific and technological centres which have high-quality technological equipment.

The Ministry of Higher Education aims to develop its applied researches in the metallurgical, engineering, chemical, and electronic industries, so as to make good economic sense. It also aims to develop irrigation and new and renewable energy systems.

According to Al-Assar, these protocols come to support scientific and research cooperation, benefit from technological, scientific, and human experiences, exchange experiences between state institutions, and link education to industry.

On the other hand, Al-Assar and El-Shihy have witnessed the signing of two cooperation protocols between the Egyptian Academy for Engineering and Advanced Technology (EAEAT), affiliated to the Ministry of Military Production, and the faculty of engineering at Cairo University. The other protocol was signed with the faculty of engineering at Ain Shams University.

These protocols seek to benefit from the chemical and engineering laboratories at the EAEAT to help engineering students at the two universities conduct their scientific researches, in addition to practical training at the ministry’s factories.

The EAEAT would also benefit from the expertise of the two engineering colleges’ academic staffs.

Meanwhile, Benha Electronics Company, which is affiliated to the Ministry of Military Production, signed a cooperation protocol with Cairo University to manufacture and supply 750,000 tablets. This came after the company’s success in installing the academic curriculum on the tablet and distributing 10,000 tablets to the students of the commerce faculty at Cairo University.

Cairo University decided to apply this experience to the rest of its faculties to facilitate the education process.

In addition, the National Organization for Military Production signed a cooperation protocol with the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology.

The protocol aims to exploit the ministry’s capability to support local manufacturing and provide high-quality products to the Egyptian market. The academy has conducted several researches about the local market’s needs to reduce imports and attract investments, which will benefit the national economy and create new jobs for young people.