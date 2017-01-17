NTI agrees with ETIT to locally manufacture tracking devices - Daily News Egypt

The National Telecommunications Institute (NTI) and the Egyptian Company for Tracking and IT services (ETIT) signed an agreement to locally design, manufacture, and market vehicle-tracking devices.

The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Yasser Al-Qadi. This comes in the framework of the state’s steps to activate the presidential initiative “Egypt, the future,” which was posed by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi during the 19th Cairo ICT 2015. The president’s initiative aims to design and manufacture electronics in Egypt, as well as to stimulate the IT, communications, and electronics industries in Egypt.

Al-Qadi said that the devices will be 100% locally designed. It will also be manufactured with domestic components and will adhere to international standards.

The ETIT has been paying attention to provide tracking and technological solutions to manage fleets in Egypt, being the only company licensed to provide tracking services.

This service is one of the technological breakthroughs that achieve more efficient administrative systems in Egypt. It also contributes to the reduction of car thefts and helps grow many sectors, such as transport, oil, and tourism.