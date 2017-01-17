A full week of fashion in Berlin - Daily News Egypt

The fashion industry descends on Berlin this week, as designers show their autumn/winter collections for 2017/2018 at Berlin Fashion Week. Retailers will be seeking out the latest trends.One of Germany’s biggest fashion events of the year, Berlin Fashion Week, kicked off on Monday. Opening with the “Zeit” magazine conference at the Kronprinzenpalais on Monday, the week will see shows by local and international designers held at various locations around the city.

The official Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week schedule begins on Tuesday, with an opening show by German womenswear designer Dorothee Schumacher and other renowned designers like Anne Sofie Madsen of Denmark and locals Marcel Ostertag and Hien Le.

This year, organizers are trying something new by bringing the runway looks directly to the consumer, opening the doors of the Kaufhaus Jandorf and me Collectors Room to the public.

Also on this year’s schedule are two trade fairs with their own runways. Sustainable fashion is on the agenda at the Green and Ethical Showroom. The Berliner Mode Salon, an initiative by “Vogue” magazine dedicated to presenting German fashion, is likewise planning a number of events, including the presentation of a new collection by newcomer Antonia Goy.