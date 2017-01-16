Government to send church victims to be treated in Germany - Daily News Egypt

The government will send six injured victims of the St. Peter and St. Paul Church attack abroad for medical treatment and cover their expenses, according to the health minister, state media reported on Monday.

According to the advisor of the health minister for emergency care, two patients travelled Monday and the rest will follow before the end of January. They will be received in hospitals in Germany in the cities of Frankfurt, Bonn, Munich, and Aachen.

Dozens of patients were treated after surviving the attack on the church on 11 December in a Sunday mass, which killed at least 27 people, mainly women and children. Authorities said they identified a suicide bomber among the bodies and are investigating other suspects in custody.

The renovation of the church was successfully completed by Coptic Christmas on 7 January.